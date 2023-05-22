High Voltage Electric Heater Market Size to Record 22.5% CAGR to Cross US$ 11,745.4 Million by 2032: Fact.MR

The surging trend for electric vehicles to take high voltage electric heater market to new heights. Air heater high voltage electric heater accounts for 45.8% share of the global market.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global high voltage electric heater market is estimated at US$ 1,545.2 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



The global high voltage electric heater market is primarily expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of low-emission vehicles powered by renewable and clean energy sources. The development of charging infrastructure is attributed to the growth of the global high voltage electric heater market.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1027

In North America, Europe & developing economies of Asia Pacific, the adoption of electric vehicles is taking place at a faster rate and increasing the penetration across the overall automotive industry. Demand for electric vehicles is moving hand in hand as the focus on charging infrastructure rises continuously owing to government initiatives and revenue opportunity.

The automotive and aerospace industries are in high demand in developing countries such as China. Moreover, increasing demand for customized products according to application requirements by numerous OEMs will increase the demand for high-voltage electric heaters in the coming years.

Advancements in the automotive sector and the development of numerous concepts such as connected cars, smart cars, and autonomous electric vehicles will drive market growth in the long run. Increasing demand for electric vehicles and growing environmental concerns related to gas emissions will boost the growth of the global high voltage electric heater market

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global high voltage electric heater market is projected to grow 7.6 X and reach US$ 11,745.4 million by 2032.

and reach by 2032. The market witnessed 21.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

CAGR between 2017 and 2021. Under product type, air heater high voltage electric heater will dominate the market with a US$ 707.7 million valuations in 2022.

valuations in 2022. China will dominate the global market with 45.2% revenue share in 2022.

revenue share in 2022. Together, Japan and South Korea countries are likely to represent 12.5% market share in 2022.

market share in 2022. Based on vehicle technology, demand for high voltage electric heaters is expected to increase due to HEV vehicle technology as it captured a market share of 63% in 2021.

Advancements in the electric vehicles and mounting concerns towards gas emissions supporting sales of high voltage electric heaters, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1027

Market Development

The prominent market players are now emphasizing improving the design of products by the integration of technological advancements. The players are trying to create direct sales channel with the end users of the product to sell their products with very less margin loss.

Owing to the increasing use of high voltage electric heaters in the industries like pharmaceuticals, special chemicals, and others the manufacturers have a high opportunity in this market. Organic growth approach such as new product launch, geographical expansion for capturing significant market share.

Key Companies Profiled

BorgWarner Inc

Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

Webasto SE

Mahle GmbH

Woory Corporation

DBK David + Baader GmbH

Tutco Inc

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd



Segmentation of High Voltage Electric Heater Industry Research

By Product Type: Air Heater Coolant Heater Battery Heater

By Vehicle Technology: BEV PHEV HEV

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car LCV HCV

By Maximum Heating Performance: Up to 4 kW 4-7 kW Above 7 kW

By Region: China France Germany Japan South Korea UK U.S. Rest of World



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1027

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global high voltage electric heater market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on product type (Air heater, Coolant heater, Battery heater), vehicle technology (BEV, PHEV, HEV), vehicle type (passenger cars, LCV, HCV), maximum heating performance (Up to 4 kW, 4-7 kW, Above 7 kW), across major countries of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the High Voltage Electric Heater Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global High Voltage Electric Heater sales grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the High Voltage Electric Heater demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2032?

Which are the factors driving sales in the High Voltage Electric Heater Market during the forecast period?

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Share : The global hybrid electric vehicles market share is anticipated to showcase a stellar growth trajectory registering a CAGR of over 14% over the forecast period 2021-2031, according to Fact.MR. Gasoline hybrid vehicles are projected to surpass a value of over US$ 100 Million by 2031.

Automotive Heater Core Market Size : The global automotive heater core market size is set to record CAGR of 2.9% and Increase in Revenue by end of forecast period. Robust sales of vehicles have rubbed off on demand for imperative integral components, and automotive heater core is no exception.

Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market Revenue: Passenger vehicles are likely to dominate electric motors for electric vehicle market revenue in the forecast period due to more demand from urban areas. Also, the global market will be significantly impacted in the next years by the decline in sales of conventional cars due to the long-term benefits associated with e-cars.

Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market Growth : Increasing adoption of electric vehicles particularly in China and other Asian countries supported by the favourable governmental policies, incentives, low cost of batteries, etc. is expected to boost the driveline system for electric vehicle market growth over the near future.

Europe Hybrid Electric Vehicles Sales : Europe hybrid electric vehicles sales projected to increase at an impressive CAGR of 14.2% to reach a market valuation of US$ 15.7 billion by the end of 2032. As such, the Europe hybrid electric vehicles market is poised to generate an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 11.6 billion over the next ten years.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports s published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.