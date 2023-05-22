Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Size Exceed to Reach $15.05 Billion , at a CAGR 7.9% from 2022 to 2031

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Body Worn Insect Repellent Market," The Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Size was valued at $7.22 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15.05 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The oil and creams segment led the Body Worn Insect Repellent Market , followed by the apparel segment. Growth in this segment is supplemented by increase in awareness of insect-borne diseases such as malaria, zika, Lyme disease, dengue, bubonic plague, river blindness, and west Nile fever.

In recent years, the demand for mosquito repellents has increased due to rise in incidences of mosquito borne diseases, such as zika virus, malaria, dengue, west Nile fever, and others in regions such as Europe, Asia, and North America. The impact of mosquito borne diseases is expected to incrrease Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Share, owing to increasing population of mosquitoes and transmission of virus from pregnant ladies to their children. Various key market players coupled with NGOs and local governments have participated to improve the level of awareness among people residing in urban and rural areas against different insect borne diseases. This is expected to drive the body worn insect repellent market growth globally. The global temperature of the earth has continued to rise since the past few years and is expected to increase more in the coming years. Thus, high temperature provides optimum conditions to the mosquitoes to breed and increases their level of activeness. Thus, rise in global warming would directly impact the high growth of mosquito population which would ultimately lead to an increase in the penetration of products designed to repel them. The key market players have consistently engaged themselves into implementing effective marketing strategies aimed toward the promotion of various mosquito repellents. Companies have regularly involved themselves into spreading awareness amongst the people through various awareness campaigns and free sample distribution. A few companies such as Godrej targeted mothers to promote their sales for ‘Good Knight’ brand through advertising and creating a sense of fear in their minds related to their children getting infected with mosquito borne diseases. This has resulted in an increased sale of various products across the world to prevent diseases. The impact of these innovative marketing strategies are expected to continue to propel the demand for Body Worn Insect Repellent Market in future.

There is a considerable increase in awareness of insect borne disease, which boosts the demand for insect repellents. In addition, the rising global temperature provides favorable conditions for the breeding of various insects such as mosquitoes, thus, leads to increase in penetration of insect repellents in the global market. Furthermore, the development of natural herb-based insect repellents has reduced various side effects of the repellents on human health such as skin rashes, breathing problems, and other health hazards. Presently, consumers in the developed regions have started to use sprays, creams & oils based on neem, citronella oil, birch tree bark, and other plant-based ingredients. The change in the consumer preferences toward herb-based insect repellents is expected to garner the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global body worn insect repellent market is classified on the basis of insect type into mosquito, bugs, fly repellent, and others. The mosquito segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2021 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the body worn insect repellent market forecast period. The rise in incidence of mosquito-borne diseases and global warming, which facilitates breeding of mosquitoes, are the prime factors that are expected to drive the Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Opportunities during forecast period. Other factors that drive the market are rise in health awareness, government initiatives for mosquito control, and affordable cost of repellents.

However, presence of toxic chemicals, such as DEET, in various mosquito repellent products cause ill effects on health, which are expected to restrain the growth of this market. Huge opportunities prevail for the global repellent market owing to rise in demand for plant-based repellents and increase in penetration in untapped Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Trends in rural regions.

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed a 32.6% share to the global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Analysis in 2021. The key players of the Body Worn Insect Repellent Industry profiled in this report include Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Godrej Company, Dabur International, Johnson and Johnson, Spectrum Brands, Jyothi Labs, Swayer Ltd., Himalaya Herbals, Coghlan's Ltd, ExOfficio LLC, Homs LLC, PIC Corporation, and 3M.

Key findings of the study

Based on insect type, the mosquito segment was the highest contributor to the global body worn insect repellent market demand in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Based on product type, the apparel insect repellent market size is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific insect repellent market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the commercial purpose segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031