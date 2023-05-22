TAIWAN, May 22 - Presidential Office thanks global partners for supporting Taiwan's WHO, WHA participation

On May 22, Presidential Office Spokesperson Olivia Lin (林聿禪) expressed sincere gratitude to our diplomatic allies, many other countries around the world, and people from all walks of life for supporting Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Health Assembly (WHA).

Spokesperson Lin stated that Taiwan, as an active and responsible member of the international community, does its utmost to contribute to global health through its expertise in medicine and public health. She added that the 23 million people of Taiwan should have the same right to health as everyone else around the world and should not be excluded from the international health system, including the WHO.

The spokesperson explained that Taiwan's participation in the WHA is not just about our people's right to health, but more so about the inclusion of an indispensable link in the global health and disease prevention systems. Spokesperson Lin called on the WHO to put into practice the guiding principle of its constitution "Health for All," and permit Taiwan's participation as soon as possible, so that we can make a stronger contribution to global health and welfare.