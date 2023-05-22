G7 leaders in Hiroshima: ‘Our support for Ukraine will not waver’

The G7 has again condemned “in the strongest possible terms” Russian aggression against Ukraine and announced new sanctions measures being prepared against Russia, including a ban on Russian diamonds.

The G7 meeting was held in Hiroshima, Japan, from 19-21 May. It brought together leaders from the EU and Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the G7 leaders on 20 and 21 May.

“Our support for Ukraine will not waver. We will not tire in our commitment to mitigate the impact of Russia’s illegal actions on the rest of the world,” said G7 leaders in a communiqué.

The G7 leaders announced further measures to increase the costs to Russia and those who are supporting its war effort.

The G7 countries will:

ensure that exports of all items critical to Russia’s war machine are restricted across all G7 jurisdictions;

take action to further prevent the evasion and circumvention of measures against Russia;

curtail Russia’s use of the international financial system, including by preventing third-country branches of Russian banks from being used to avoid sanctions;

take steps to limit Russia’s revenue from energy and metals;

work together to restrict trade in and use of diamonds mined, processed or produced in Russia.

“We will starve Russia of G7 technology, industrial equipment and services that support its war machine,” said the G7 leaders’ communiqué.

The European Union, for its part, is now focused on “shutting the door on loopholes” and “continuing to cut Russia off from critical supplies”, said Charles Michel, President of the European Council, before the Summit in Hiroshima.

“We will restrict trade in Russian diamonds. Russian diamonds are not forever and we will lay out openly and frankly why these sanctions are necessary and justified,” said Michel.

The G7 leaders also reiterated their call on third parties to cease providing material support to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, saying that they will continue to take actions against such actors.

Find out more

Press release