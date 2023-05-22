U.S. & Canada Waste-to-Energy Market is Booming Across the Globe, Explores the Latest Report

U.S. and Canada Waste-to-Energy Market Expected to Reach $2,894.0 million by 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste-to-energy is one of the most effective and robust alternative source of energy, which helps in the reduction of CO2 emissions and thus replace the use of fossil fuels. Using waste as a combustion substance is expected to reduce landfill volumes by more than 90%. For every ton of waste burned, one ton of CO2 emission is reduced, which further helps in eliminating methane, which could be leaked with landfill disposal. This factor is anticipated to increase the demand for U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market. The U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market size accounted for revenue of $1,811.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $2,894.0 million by 2026. The U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.

The U.S. and Canada waste-to-energy market is growing due to surge in demand for renewable sources of energy in these regions, as well as increase in investment by governments to enhance energy production. Further, regulation implemented to reduce carbon content are further anticipated to boost the overall growth of the market. However, high costs associated with plant installation and infrastructure of expensive components are expected to hamper the overall market growth.

On the basis of type of technology, thermal type of waste-to-energy market is accounted for the highest U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market share in the year 2018 and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in demand for thermal gasification in energy generation from waste materials due to rise in demand for clean energy across the countries.

Furthermore, U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market trends such as rapid urbanization and upsurge in the production of various renewable energy sources including biomass and other are expected to boost the growth of the market. The incineration segment was valued at $859.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1,380.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. The incineration segment accounted for around half of the thermal technology segment in 2018, owing to the perennial modifications in the market and efficient techniques & process, which are in high demand across the globe. Thus, increase in requirement of high-tech waste-to-energy conversion methods fuels the in U.S. and Canada waste-to-energy market growth.

On the basis of the country, The U.S. waste-to-energy market accounted for highest market share in terms of revenue, was valued at $1,787.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $2,855.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is owing to the rise in energy prices, coupled with increase in consumer focus to use the generated energy efficiently. The Canada waste-to-energy market is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the projected timeframe.

John Wood Group PLC, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Waste Management, Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Plasco Energy Group, Inc., Xcel Energy, Inc., Wheelabrator Technologies Inc., BlueFire Renewables, and Ener-Core, Inc. are the key player profiles included in the U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market report.

Other players operating in the value chain include Global Clean Energy, Inc., Natural Energy Systems, Inc., Greenlight Energy Solutions, International Composting Corporation, and WaterSmart Environmental, Inc.

Key Findings Of The Study:

- By type of technology, the biochemical segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to maintain the same pace.

- By country, the U.S. was the largest revenue contributor of the waste-to-energy market in 2018

- Canada's waste-to-energy market is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2026 owing to rise in energy demand and reduction in dependence on fossil fuels.

