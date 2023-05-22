HCM City to host international food expo next month

VIETNAM, May 22 -

HCM CITY — More than 200 local and foreign food and beverage (F&B) exhibitors will display and promote their products at Việt Nam’s leading F&B trade show to be held in HCM City next month.

The second HCMC FOODEX 2023, taking place from June 28 to 30, will feature nearly 300 booths and is expected to attract more than 18,000 visitors.

Products to be on display include raw and processed food products such as agricultural products, seafood, spices; machinery and equipment for food production, packaging and preservation, among others.

A range of activities will be held to promote Vietnamese culinary culture and that of other countries during the three-day fair.

Seminars will be held during the event to discuss new trends and technologies in the processed food industry, opportunities and challenges for food businesses to export to major markets, and the future of green, clean and sustainable food.

A conference will discuss ways to improve the competitiveness of food enterprises exporting to China, a major market of Việt Nam.

Visitors will also have a chance to participate in B2B matchmaking sessions aimed at connecting F&B businesses with potential trade partners and investors.

Speaking at a press conference last weekend in the city, Trần Phú Lữ, deputy director the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City (ITPC), said HCM City is focused on developing a sustainable food processing industry.

As Việt Nam has signed a number of free trade agreements (FTAs), Vietnamese F&B firms, particularly in HCM City, have great advantages to develop the domestic market and export to major markets in the world.

Due to the impact of the recession in Việt Nam and the world, the sector is facing multiple challenges with exports dropping sharply in the first four months of 2023.

Exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products reached $15.7 billion in the period, down 13.3 per cent year-on-year, according to a Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development report.

The country exports farm produce, aquatic products and processed foods to more than 190 countries and territories.

Experts have pointed out several challenges facing Vietnamese food exporters, including a global economic slowdown due to weak global demand.

Other issues include barriers from export markets and the impact of climate change, which has affected food production, they said.

They recommended enterprises ensure traceability of the origin of products, and enhance product quality to meet strict requirements from choosy export markets.

The fair is co-hosted by ITPC, the HCM City Food and Foodstuff Association and the CIS Vietnam Advertising & Exhibition JSC. — VNS