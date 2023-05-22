Global Core Materials Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Core Materials Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Core Materials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s core materials market forecast, the core materials market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.48 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.28 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global core materials industry is due to the increasing demand for wind energy. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major core materials companies include 3A Composites GmbH, Armacell, Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd., Diab Core Materials Pvt. Ltd., Euro-Composites, Evonik Industries, Gurit Holding.
Core Materials Market Segments
● By Type: Foam, Honeycomb, Wood
● By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect
● By End-Use Industry: Wind Energy, Aerospace and Defense, Marine, Automotive, Building and Construction, Medical, Other End-Use Industries
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Core materials are substances that are used in sandwich structures for the manufacturing of lightweight high-performance products.
