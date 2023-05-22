Unlocking the Potential: Exploring the Immuno-Oncology Assay Market's Growth Prospects 2023

Immuno oncology assay Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global immuno-oncology assays market size accounted for $2,769 million in 2018, and is expected to reach 6,179 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2026.

CAGR: 10.6%

• Current Market Size: USD 2.7 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2019- 2026

• Base Year: 2019

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫:

The global incidence of cancer continues to increase, necessitating the development of more effective and targeted treatments. Immuno-oncology assays offer a valuable tool for evaluating the immune response to cancer and optimizing therapeutic interventions. The growing prevalence of cancer worldwide creates a significant market demand for immuno-oncology assays.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

Technological advancements have propelled the immuno-oncology assay market forward. Innovations such as multiplexing, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and flow cytometry have enhanced assay sensitivity, specificity, and throughput. These developments have paved the way for more accurate and comprehensive profiling of the immune system and tumor microenvironment, driving the adoption of immuno-oncology assays in research and clinical settings.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Immunotherapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies, and cancer vaccines, have transformed the treatment landscape for various cancers. Immuno-oncology assays are essential in assessing the patient's immune response to these therapies, predicting response rates, and identifying potential biomarkers. As immunotherapies gain wider acceptance and are integrated into standard cancer care, the demand for immuno-oncology assays will continue to rise.

𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲:

The era of personalized medicine has prompted a growing interest in identifying biomarkers that can guide treatment decisions and predict patient outcomes. Immuno-oncology assays enable the detection and quantification of immune-related biomarkers, such as immune cell subsets, cytokines, and immune checkpoint proteins. The ability to profile these markers in patient samples opens up new avenues for biomarker discovery, patient stratification, and tailoring of immunotherapies, making immuno-oncology assays indispensable in precision medicine.

𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

The immuno-oncology assay market has witnessed significant collaborations and investments, both in academia and the biopharmaceutical industry. Partnerships between assay developers, diagnostic companies, and pharmaceutical firms facilitate the translation of promising discoveries into clinical applications. Investors recognize the potential of immuno-oncology assays in driving advancements in cancer treatment, resulting in funding and support for research and development activities.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

