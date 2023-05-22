DDA expands Crypto ETP range with its First Multi-Asset Crypto ETP

DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP (ISIN: DE000A3G3ZD0; WKN: A3G3ZD, Ticker: SLCT) will be listed and begin trading on Deutsche Börse Xetra in the coming weeks.



With the newly launched ETP, investors can gain exposure to a basket of the top 10 crypto assets in a cost-effective way.

DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP offers exposure to lending and staking rewards, making it a highly attractive investment option.



/EIN News/ -- FRANKFURT, Germany, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The German crypto and digital asset manager Deutsche Digital Assets (DDA) is pleased to announce the expansion of its crypto ETP offerings with the launch of the DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP. The ETP provides exposure to the 10 largest crypto assets by market capitalization, and will be listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra in the coming weeks.

The DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP is 100% physically backed by a basket of cryptocurrencies composing the MarketVector™ Digital Assets Max 10 VWAP Close Index (“MVDAMV”) and is held in an institutional-grade custody solution with SheeldMarket SAS („Aplo“).

The ETP is a cost-effective way for investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market with a total expense ratio of 1.69%. The ETP enables investors to diversify their portfolio through a single investment, which is a significant advantage for those seeking to balance their portfolio risk. Additionally, the DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP offers exposure to lending and staking rewards, making it a highly attractive investment option.

"We are excited to launch the DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP, which we believe will offer significant value to our investors," said Dominik Poiger, Chief Product Officer of DDA. "The ETP will track the MarketVector Digital Assets Max 10 VWAP Close Index, an uncapped, market cap-weighted index to reflect the true nature of the cryptocurrency market. We deliberately decided against a capping scheme as the uncapped nature of the DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP captures the true market performance. With the increasing interest in digital assets and the growing demand for crypto exchange traded products, DDA is well-positioned to meet the needs of investors looking for a safe and regulated way to invest in crypto assets through trusted investment vehicles."

“We're proud to introduce the MVDAMV index as a game-changing investment solution in the digital asset landscape,” added Martin Leinweber, CFA, Digital Asset Product Strategist of MarketVector. “By offering an uncapped index with VWAP close pricing, we’re delivering a truly representative and fair investment opportunity for those seeking to embrace the future of the crypto market. With the MVDAMV index, investors can confidently navigate the dynamic world of digital assets, benefiting from the advantages of VWAP close pricing and comprehensive exposure to the top 10 cryptocurrencies.”

DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP will be available to European investors through Deutsche Börse Xetra, under the ticker symbol "SLCT’’ with ISIN DE000A3G3ZD0 and WKN A3G3ZD. For more information on the DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP, please visit the DDA website https://deutschedigitalassets.com/select-10/ or contact the team directly under contact@deutschedigitalassets.com.

Product name DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP Ticker Xetra / Bloomberg SLCT / SLCT GY ISIN / WKN DE000A3G3ZD0 / A3G3ZD TER 1.69% Base Currency USD Underlying MarketVector™ Digital Assets Max 10 VWAP Close Index (“MVDAMV”) Product Structure Physically replicating Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly Income Treatment Accumulating Index Provider MarketVector Domicile Liechtenstein Issuer DDA ETP AG Security Trustee Bankhaus von der Heydt GmbH & Co. KG Custodian(s) SheeldMarket SAS („Aplo“) Authorized Participant(s) Flow Traders B.V.

Jane Street Financial Ltd.

DRW Europe B.V.

Bluefin Europe LLP

Goldenberg Hehmeyer LLP Launch date



May 22, 2023

About Deutsche Digital Assets - www.deutschedigitalassets.com

Deutsche Digital Assets is the trusted one-stop-shop for investors seeking exposure to crypto assets. DDA offers a menu of crypto investment products and solutions, ranging from passive to actively managed exposure, as well as financial product white-labeling services for asset managers.

DDA delivers excellence through familiar, trusted investment vehicles, providing investors the quality assurances they deserve from a world-class asset manager as the company champions its mission of driving crypto asset adoption. DDA removes the technical risks of crypto investing by offering investors trusted and familiar means to invest in crypto at industry-leading low costs.

The marriage of state-of-the-art technology, innovative investment products, and uncompromising professionalism places DDA at the vanguard of crypto asset management.

Press contact:

Syuzanna Avanesyan

press@deutschedigitalassets.com

www.deutschedigitalassets.com

Important Notices:

This article represents solely a non-binding preliminary information which serves exclusively advertising purposes. It is not a prospectus in the sense of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129(Prospectus Regulation) and the German Securities Prospectus Act (Wertpapierprospektgesetz – WpPG). It does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this notice may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

Risk Considerations:

The price of an investment in a DDA ETP may go up or down and the investor may not get back the amount invested. The price performance of cryptocurrencies is highly volatile and unpredictable. Past performance is hence no guarantee of future performance. You agree to do your own research and due diligence before making any investment decision with respect to securities or investment opportunities discussed herein. The approval of the prospectus should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a Regulated Market. These are not extensive risk considerations. Prospective investors should read the prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of deciding to invest in the securities.

The prospectus is available at https://deutschedigitalassets.com/