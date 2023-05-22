Self-Service Kiosk Market Size Expected To Reach $33 Billion By 2027

Self-Service Kiosk Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Self-Service Kiosk Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Self-Service Kiosk Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the self-service kiosk overview. As per TBRC’s self-service kiosk market forecast, the self-service kiosk market is expected to grow to $33.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Increasing integration of payment gateway systems with kiosks is expected to drive the self-service kiosk market. North America is expected to hold the largest self-service kiosk market share. Major self-service kiosk companies include Aksor SAS, Azkoyen SA, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Embross Systems Pvt. Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Thales Group, GRG Banking.

Self-Service Kiosk Market Segments

1) By Type: Indoor Kiosk, Outdoor Kiosk

2) By Product: Food Kiosks, Beverage Kiosks, Retail Kiosks, Parking Kiosks, Electric Vehicle Charging Kiosks, Patient Interactive Kiosks, Information Kiosks, Employment Kiosks, Check-in Kiosks, Automated Teller Machines

3) By Payment Method: Cash Payment Kiosks, Non-cash Payment Kiosks

4) By Implementation: Point-of-Information, Product Promotion, Service / Transaction, Internet Commerce, Product Dispensing, Other Implements

5) By End Use Industry: Hospitality, Financial Services, Retail, Medical, Transportation, Education, Government, Other End Users

This type of kiosk can be described as an interactive tablet or touchscreen computer that enables users to access information or services without having to engage with a human. The device allows a customer to buy a product or service or run a process entirely on their own, decreasing the processing time and increasing productivity. The kiosk allows clients to execute routine tasks on their own without the assistance of a specialized employee.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Self-Service Kiosk Statistics

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

