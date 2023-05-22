Global Customers Rank Advantest THE BEST Test Equipment Supplier in 2023 and the #1 Large Supplier of Chip Making Equipment in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey

Superior Levels of Satisfaction Recorded for Advantest in Partnering, Recommended Supplier, Technical Leadership, Commitment, and Trust

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced it has again topped the ratings chart of the 2023 TechInsights (formerly VLSIresearch) Customer Satisfaction Survey, capturing the No. 1 spot on this prestigious annual survey of global semiconductor companies for the fourth consecutive year.



Advantest has now been named to the 10 BEST list for each of the 35 years that the survey has been in existence. The survey ratings are based on direct customer feedback representing more than 60% of the world’s chip producers, which include integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), fabless companies, and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) providers.

According to TechInsights, Advantest, THE BEST supplier of test equipment in 2020, 2021 and 2022, was again the leading test equipment supplier in 2023. The company also RANKED 1st in the 10 BEST list of large suppliers of chip making equipment, for the fourth consecutive year. Worldwide participants rated equipment suppliers among 14 categories based on three key factors: supplier performance, customer service, and product performance. The categories span a set of criteria including cost of ownership, quality of results, field engineering support, trust, and partnership.

In the 2023 survey, Advantest achieved superior customer ratings in the areas of Partnering, Recommended Supplier, Trust in Supplier, Technical Leadership, and Commitment. According to TechInsights, Advantest continually ranks high among THE BEST Suppliers of Test Equipment and in 2023 was once again the only ATE supplier to receive a Five-Star designation.

“Advantest continues to set new industry standards for product development and customer service, prioritizing its customers’ needs and supporting their success,” stated G. Dan Hutcheson, Vice Chair of TechInsights. “Through its broad product portfolio and expansive global network, Advantest enables its customers to create groundbreaking innovations that drive the semiconductor industry forward. Year after year, Advantest earns the highest ratings from the world’s global manufacturers and has topped the ratings charts once again.”

“We are honored to be recognized in such high regard by our global customers and grateful to know that our partnering efforts are valued,” said Yoshiaki Yoshida, Advantest Corporation president and CEO. “As semiconductors become increasingly essential to our society, we will continue to deliver the leading-edge test solutions our customers have come to expect from us while driving innovation forward with sustainable products that meet not only their needs but those of the environment.”

The TechInsights annual Customer Satisfaction Survey is the only publicly available opportunity since 1988 for customers to provide feedback on suppliers of semiconductor equipment and subsystems. The 10 BEST, THE BEST, and RANKED 1st awards provide special recognition to suppliers that are rated highest by their customers.

As a global provider of test solutions for SoC, logic and memory semiconductors, Advantest has long been the industry’s only ATE supplier to design and manufacture its own fully integrated suite of test-cell solutions comprising testers, handlers, device interfaces, and software – assuring the industry’s highest levels of integrity and compatibility.

About TechInsights

TechInsights is widely recognized as the world’s leading provider of advanced technology analysis and intellectual property services, providing content and services to the world’s most successful technology companies. For over 30 years we have existed to support a fair marketplace where semiconductor and electronics intellectual property can be innovated and monetized. By revealing the innovation others cannot inside the broadest range of advanced technology products, we enable business leaders to make the best technology investment decisions and prove patent value with fact-based information. More information is available at https://www.techinsights.com/

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com

