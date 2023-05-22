Electric Construction Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Electric Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Electric Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s electric construction equipment market forecast, the electric construction equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.98 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 21.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global electric construction equipment industry is due to increasing construction industries across the globe. Europe region is expected to hold the largest electric construction equipment market share. Major electric construction equipment companies include Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Construction Equipment, SANY Group, JCB Inc., Hyundai CE, Bobcat Inc., Deere & Company, King Machinery, Komatsu Ltd.

Electric Construction Equipment Market Segments

● By Product Type: Track Loaders, Excavators, Backhoe Loaders, Skid Steers, Wheel Loaders, Telehandlers

● By Equipment Type: Electric Excavator, Electric Motor Grader, Electric Dozer, Electric Loader, Electric Dump Truck, Electric Load-Haul-Dump Loader

● By Engine Capacity Type: Less Than 5 L, 5 to 10 L, Greater Than 10 L

● By Power Output: 50 HP, 50-150 HP, 150-300 HP and, >300 HP

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electric construction equipment is any construction equipment powered by electricity. Construction equipment is a term for heavy-duty vehicles designed expressly for carrying out construction tasks, which often involve earthmoving activities. Electric construction equipment has many advantages for the business, including lower fuel costs, fewer CO2 emissions, and a quieter, safer environment.

