Grow Light Market Size, Share Analysis, Forecast, Trends And Industry Report For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Grow Light Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s grow lights market report, the grow light market size is predicted to reach $6.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.0%.

The growth in the market is due to growing adoption of indoor farming practices. Europe region is expected to hold the largest global grow light market share. Major grow light companies include AeroFarms, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Gavita International b.v., Heliospectra AB, Hortilux Schréder b.v., Illumitex Inc.

Global Grow Light Market Segments

• By Type: Light Emitting Diode (LED), High Intensity Discharge (HID), Plasma, Fluorescent

• By Spectrum: Full-Spectrum, Partial Spectrum

• By Application: Indoor Farming, Commercial Greenhouse, Vertical Farming, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Grow light refers to artificial lighting designed to substitute natural sunlight that encourages indoor plant photosynthesis and provides the right color spectrum where the plant can grow and flourish.

