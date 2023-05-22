Muscle Stimulator Market 2021: To Experience Expeditious Growth 4.08% CAGR by 2030

Muscle Stimulator Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Muscle stimulator market size was valued at $122.46 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $183.88 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The muscle stimulator market refers to the market for devices that deliver electrical impulses to muscles, resulting in muscle contractions. Muscle stimulators, also known as neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) devices or electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) devices, are used for various purposes, including muscle rehabilitation, physical therapy, pain management, muscle training, and athletic performance enhancement.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Rise in popularity of sports, surge in demand for fitness products, and increase in incidence of muscle disorder and diseases drive the growth of the global muscle stimulator market. However, lack of usage guidelines and safety concerns and availability of alternative therapies hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in technology integration creates new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

Owing to postponement or cancellation of elective surgeries in hospitals and clinics, the demand for muscle stimulators decreased considerably. Neurometrix Inc. reported a decrease in net sales by nearly 20% in the fiscal year, 2019-2020.

Many companies put their new investments and expansion plans on hold due to economic uncertainties that occurred due to the pandemic. However, the situation is expected to recover post-lockdown and roll-out of vaccination programs across several countries.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on product type, the neuromuscular electrical stimulation segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global muscle stimulator market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to surge in prevalence of arthritis and increasing sports injuries. However, the interferential segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.1% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐡𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Based on end user, the physical therapy and rehabilitation clinics segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global muscle stimulator market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to preference of physiotherapists toward stimulators as compared to manual techniques. The research also analyzes the segments including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and home care.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global muscle stimulator market, and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to availability of advanced therapeutics, high level of awareness, and heavy expenditure by the government on healthcare. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to surge in awareness in the region and supportive government initiatives.

𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

AxioBionics LLC

Beurer GmbH

BioMedical Life Systems, Inc.

Colfax Corporation (DJO Global Inc.)

EMS Physio Ltd.

Liberate Medical

OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd.

RS Medical

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Zynex Medical

