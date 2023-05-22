Digital Oilfield Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Digital Oilfield Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Oilfield Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s digital oilfield market forecast, the digital oilfield market size is predicted to reach a value of $33.93 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global digital oilfield industry is due to an increase in offshore exploration and drilling activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital oilfield market share. Major digital oilfield companies include Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Company, Weatherford International plc., ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co..

Digital Oilfield Market Segments

● By Solution: Hardware Solutions, Software and Service Solutions, Data Storage Solutions

● By Process: Production Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Reservoir Optimization, Safety Management, Other Process

● By Service: Instrumentation and Automation, Information Technology

● By Application: Onshore, Offshore

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital oilfield refers to a concept that automates workflows by combining business process management and digital technologies. The digital oilfield allows operators to gather, analyze and react to production-related information in real-time using emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), augmented reality, mobile connectivity, and the cloud.

