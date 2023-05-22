SPEECH BY HON. SEU’ULA IOANE TU’UAU

SAMOA, May 22 - MINUSTR OF EDUCATION SPORTS & CULTURE (MESC)

SAMOA GAMES OFFICIAL OPENING

SATURDAY 20TH MAY 2023 – 600pm APIA PARK

Firtstly I must say thank you to LDS President Alema Tamala of the Nu’umau Stake, for leading us in prayer dedication today. May the Good Lord continue to bless you in your work.

On behalf of the Samoan Government, I take this opportunity, on behlaf of the Prime Minister, to firstly greet our distinguished guests here today, as we bare witness to the Official Opening of the Samoa Games 2023.

I acknowledge the presence of our Government dignatories, our Diplomatic Core, members of the Private Sector and Civil Societies, the people of Samoa.

May I take this moment to acknowledge the President of the SASNOC Executive Board, Pauga Talalelei Pauga and its Board Members. Also I would like to salute and honour our Sports here today, especially the athletes, the officials, and our wonderful volunteers and families.

To the partners of the Samoa Games 2023, thank you for your contributions.

Celebrating 60 Years of Indepedence and Samoa Games 2023

The Samoa Games 2023 Event, is a result of collaboration between Sport and Government. Through many conversations between SASNOC and Government, the Samoa Games 2023 ignites years of dedication and sweat by our local sports people.

Linking the Samoa Games 2023 to the Official Closing of the Celebrations of Samoa’s 60 Years of Independecne, is a grand milestone for Samoa and Sports.

I would like to acknowledge the contribution by sports to Samoa’s development of its people through social cohesion and inclusion. Through the promotion of education and good health and the strive for excellence in personal aspirations.

It goes without saying that the economic contribution by sport through sports tourism is a growing market space for Samoa with its wonderful sporting facilities and access for many countries to visit our shores.

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, it gives great pleasure to now officially open the SAMOA GAMES 2023!

God bless Samoa.