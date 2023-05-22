Factoring Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Industry Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Factoring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the factoring market size is predicted to reach $4,799.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.37%.
The growth in the factoring market is due to rising cross-border trade activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Advanon AG, Aldermore Group PLC., BNP Paribas S A, Deutsche Leasing AG, Eurobank Factors SA.
Factoring Industry Segments
• By Type: Recourse, Non-Recourse
• By Category: International, Domestic
• By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
• By Application: Transportation, Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global factoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Factoring refers to a type of finance in which a company sells its accounts receivable (invoices) to a third party to meet short-term liquidity requirements.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Factoring Market Trends
4. Factoring Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
