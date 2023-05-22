Automatic Tray Sealing Machines Market Size, Share, Forecast, And Industry Trends For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Automatic Tray Sealing Machines Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Automatic Tray Sealing Machines Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automatic tray sealing machines market size is predicted to reach $7.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%.
The growth in the plastic tray sealing machines market is due to growing demand for ready-to-eat meals and processed food. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automatic tray sealing machines market share. Major automatic tray sealing machine manufacturers include MULTIVAC, Ishida Co. Ltd., G.Mondini SPA, ILPRA SPA, Sealpac GmbH, ULMA Group.
Automatic Tray Sealing Machine Market Segments
• By Type: Medium Tray Sizes, Small Tray Sizes, Large Tray Sizes
• By Packaging Type: Modified Atmospheric Packaging (MAP), Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP), General Sealing
• By Operating Speed: Up To 3 CPM, 4 CPM To 8 CPM, 9 CPM To 12 CPM, Above 12 CPM
• By Application: Meat, Poultry and Seafood, Bakery and Confectionary, Fresh Produce, Ready Meals, Sweets and Dry Fruits, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global automatic tray sealing machines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An automatic tray sealing machinery is a machine that automatically seals and trims the edges of product packaging (tubes, boxes) to create an airtight seal by applying heat and pressure.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Sealing Machine For Food Trays Market Trends
4. Semi Automatic Tray Sealing Machine Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
