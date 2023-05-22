Global High Performance Medical Plastics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “High Performance Medical Plastics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the high performance medical plastics research. As per TBRC’s high performance medical plastics market forecast, the high performance medical plastics market is expected to grow to $1.30 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Growing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies is expected to propel the high performance medical plastics market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest high performance medical plastics Market share. Major players in the high performance medical plastics market include Solvay SA, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema SA, Ensinger GmbH, Victrex PLC., Rochling SE & Co. AG, Raumedic AG.

High Performance Medical Plastics Market Segments
By Type: Fluoropolymers (FP), High Performance Polyamides (HPPA), Polyaryletherketones (PAEK), Polyphenylene Sulfides (PPS), Polyetherimide (PEI), Other Types
By Raw Material: Polycarbonate, Polypropylene, Polysulfone, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Polyphenylene sulfide, Other Raw Materials
By Application: Medical Equipment and Tools, Medical Supplies, Drug Delivery, Prosthesis and Implants, Therapeutic System, Other Applications

These types of medical plastics can be described as plastics that have high temperature and chemical resistance, biocompatibility, low friction, chemical inertness, and radiation resistance which makes them ideal for medical uses in medical devices and Equipment. They are appropriate for use in a variety of medical devices and equipment due to their special properties, which include biocompatibility, low friction, chemical inertness, non-porosity, and radiation resistance. They are used to make various pumps and valves, medical devices, lab instruments, implants, etc.

