Drip Irrigation Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, And Latest Trends For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Drip Irrigation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market drip irrigation market report, the drip irrigation market size is predicted to reach $10.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

The growth in the drip irrigation industry is due to increasing demand for agricultural products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest drip irrigation market share. Major players in the market include Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Limited, The Toro Company, Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

Drip Irrigation Market Segments

• By Dripper: Inline Emitters, Online Emitters

• By Component: Filters, Drip Pipes, Emitters, Valves, Pressure Gauge, Fittings, Other Components

• By Crop: Field Crops, Fruit and Nuts, Vegetable Crops, Other Crops

• By Application: Surface Application, Subsurface Application

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Drip irrigation refers to a particular sort of micro-irrigation system that involves planting emitter-equipped tubing next to the plants. Additionally, it is known as trickling irrigation.

