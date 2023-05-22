Chemical Fungicides Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Chemical Fungicides Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s chemical fungicides market forecast, the chemical fungicides market size is predicted to reach a value of $28.25 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.7 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global chemical fungicides industry is due to the rising occurrence of crop diseases. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest chemical fungicides market share. Major chemical fungicide companies include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, UPL Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Nippon Soda C.
Chemical Fungicides Market Segments
● By Product Type: Bio Based Fungicide, Synthetic Fungicid
●By Form: Liquid, Dry
●By Active Ingredients: Dithiocarbamates, Benzimidazoles, Chloronitriles, Triazoles, Phenylamides, Strobilurins, Other Active Ingredients
●By Action: Contact, Systemic
●By Application: Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Chemigation, Post-Harvest
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Chemical fungicides refer to the pesticides known as fungicides that work to eradicate or stop the development of fungi and their spores. They are effective against rust, mildew and other plant-damaging fungi.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Chemical Fungicides Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Chemical Fungicides Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
