Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis Report For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market size is predicted to reach $3.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

The growth in the GBM market is due to increasing prevalence of brain disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest glioblastoma multiforme (gbm) treatment market share. Major players in the glioblastoma multiforme (gbm) treatment market include Merck & Co Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market Segments

•By Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Options: Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Tumor Treating Field (TTF) Therapy, Immunotherapy

•By Drug Class: Temozolomide, Bevacizumab, Lomustine, Carmustine Wafers, Other Drug Classes

•By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administrations

•By End-Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment refers to the management and care of a patient suffering from glioblastoma multiforme, a kind of brain or spinal cord tumor that grows quickly. Adults with this primary malignant brain tumor have the highest prevalence rate.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. GBM Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

