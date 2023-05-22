Lutein and Zeaxanthin Market: Global Industry Overview and Future Outlook 2023

Lutein and Zeaxanthin Market

The lutein and zeaxanthin market size is projected to reach $627,779.55 thousand by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lutein and zeaxanthin market size was valued at $397,606.1 thousand in 2021 and is projected to reach $627,779.55 thousand by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

CAGR: 4.9%

• Current Market Size: USD 397.6 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2022- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

The demand for lutein and zeaxanthin has been steadily rising due to the growing prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataracts, and other eye disorders. Additionally, the increasing consumer interest in preventive healthcare and the rising adoption of dietary supplements and functional foods with eye health benefits have contributed to the market's expansion. The market is experiencing significant growth across various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Aging Population: With a larger aging population, the incidence of age-related eye diseases is increasing, driving the demand for lutein and zeaxanthin supplements and functional foods.

Rising Awareness: Growing awareness about the benefits of lutein and zeaxanthin for eye health has led to increased consumer demand for products containing these compounds.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in extraction technologies and production methods have improved the availability and quality of lutein and zeaxanthin ingredients, making them more accessible to manufacturers.

Shifting Consumer Preferences: Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and plant-based ingredients in their dietary supplements and functional foods, which has boosted the demand for lutein and zeaxanthin derived from natural sources.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

Lack of Regulation: The lutein and zeaxanthin market faces challenges related to inconsistent regulations and varying quality standards across different regions, leading to concerns regarding product quality and safety.

Limited Awareness in Developing Regions: In certain developing regions, awareness about lutein and zeaxanthin and their benefits for eye health may be limited, which can hinder market growth to some extent.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐳𝐞𝐚𝐱𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

Increasing Research and Development: Ongoing research and development activities aimed at exploring new applications and health benefits of lutein and zeaxanthin are expected to open up new market opportunities.

Expansion of Product Offerings: Market players are likely to introduce innovative lutein and zeaxanthin formulations, such as combination products with other eye health nutrients, to cater to diverse consumer preferences and expand their market reach.

Growing Demand in Developing Regions: As awareness about eye health and preventive healthcare continues to rise in developing regions, the demand for lutein and zeaxanthin products is expected to grow significantly.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaboration between industry players, researchers, and healthcare professionals can lead to increased awareness and educational campaigns, further boosting market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐳𝐞𝐚𝐱𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 -

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

IOSA

Lycored

BASF SE

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Divi's Laboratories Limited

OmniActive Health Technologies

Kalsec Inc.

Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co., Ltd

Allied Biotech Corporation

