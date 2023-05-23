Opkey Enters Strategic Partnership With Oracle to Deliver Unparalleled Test Automation
Opkey and Oracle join forces to offer accelerated and de-risked test automation solutions for Oracle customers
We couldn’t be more proud to join this strategic engagement with Oracle. And we’re confident that this partnership will enable Oracle customers to reap even more value from their Oracle apps.”DUBLIN, CA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, the industry leader in test automation for packaged applications, today announced a strategic partnership with Oracle. This commitment expands on Opkey’s successful track record in automating testing for Oracle Cloud customers across Oracle ERP, HCM, SCM, EPM, and EBS applications.
Through this partnership, Opkey will enhance their Oracle-specific capabilities, enabling customers to more comprehensively build quality strategies that deliver value for their Oracle applications. Some of these capabilities include test discovery, test automation, change impact analysis, and load & performance testing solutions.
Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO, had this to say on this partnership. “We couldn’t be more proud to join this strategic engagement with Oracle. And we’re confident that this partnership will enable Oracle customers to reap even more value from their Oracle apps.”
Oracle customers can face quality challenges during their modernization journey, including upgrading on-premises software, handling quarterly updates for Oracle Cloud applications, and ensuring smooth business operations during migrations to Oracle Cloud. Opkey has a proven track record of providing solutions that deliver robust ROI, cut down testing timelines, and secure ecosystems against changing conditions.
Join an upcoming webinar on June 21st at 1:00 PM EST as Oracle’s Mike Pfeffer, Senior Director of Oracle ISV Applications, will join Opkey’s Julian Andronic, VP of sales, as they speak to Opkey’s unique understanding of the evolving needs of Oracle customers in terms of test automation and how Opkey & Oracle are strategically joining forces with the goal of delivering the highest quality of software and service to our users.
See for yourself why Opkey is the highest-rated application on the Oracle Cloud marketplace.
About Opkey
Opkey is accelerating and innovating test automation for web, mobile and ERP applications. Opkey’s no-code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 15+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry Analysts like IDC, Gartner and Forrester, as well as the top rating in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Opkey is redefining the future of Test Automation.
Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients, and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia
