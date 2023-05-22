Architectural Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Architectural Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Architectural Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s architectural services market forecast, the architectural services market size is predicted to reach a value of $439.37 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global architectural services industry is due to Increasing demand for construction activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest architectural services market share. Major architectural services companies include AECOM, Foster + Partners, Gensler, HDR Inc., IBI Group Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group, Nikken Sekkei Ltd., Perkins Eastman.
Architectural Services Market Segments
● By Service Type: Architectural Advisory Services, Construction And Project Management Services, Engineering Services, Interior Design Services, Urban Planning Services, Other Service Types
●By End-User: Education, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Residential, Industrial, Retail, Other End Users
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Architectural services refer to any activity involving the art and science of building design for the construction of any structure or preparation of construction contract documents.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Architectural Services Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Architectural Services Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
