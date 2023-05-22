FRP Vessels Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis And Trends Report For 2023-2032

FRP Vessels Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “FRP Vessels Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the FRP vessels market size is predicted to reach $4.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The growth in the market is due to increasing demand for alternative fuel vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest FRP vessels market share. Major FRP vessels market include Sainath Industrial Corporation, Plas-Tank Industries Inc., Augusta Fiberglass, Group Surya, JRMS Engineering Works.

FRP Vessels Market Segments

•By Fiber: Glass, Carbon, Other Fibers

•By Resin: Polyester, Epoxy, Other Resins

•By Applications: Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals, Industrial, Oil and Gas, Water and Wastewater, Other Applications

•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

FRP (fiberglass reinforced plastic) vessels refer to massive sized tanks composed of high-grade FRP material. It has the quality of having greater resistance to harsh and extreme events.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. FRP Vertical Tank Market Trends

4. Fiberglass Vessels Market Drivers And Restraints

5. FRP Pressure Vessels Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

