Dental Implants And Prosthetics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 22, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Dental Implants And Prosthetics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers dental implants and prosthetics market analysis and every facet of the dental implants and prosthetics global market research. As per TBRC’s dental implants and prosthetics market forecast, the dental implants and prosthetics market size is predicted to reach a value of $16.35 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.1% through the forecast period.

The rising incidence of dental diseases is expected to boost the dental implants and prosthetics market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Institut Straumann AG, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, OSSTEM Implant Co. Ltd., Bicon LLC, Danaher Corporation.

Dental Implants And Prosthetics Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Dental Bridges, Dental Implants, Dental Crown, Abutment, Dentures, Inlays and Onlays, Other Products

2) By Design: Tapered Dental Implants, Parallel-Walled Dental Implants

3) By Material: Titanium, Zirconium, Metal, Ceramic, Other Materials

4) By Price: Premium Implants, Value Implants, Discounted Implants

5) By End-User: Dental Hospital And Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Other End-Users

These types of implants and prostheses are alloplastic structures that are placed into the oral tissues beneath the mucosa, periosteum, and within or through the bone to provide support and retention for a fixed or removable dental prosthesis. It is specially designed to replace lost teeth.

