Automotive Valves Market Size Expected To Reach $35 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Automotive Valves Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Valves Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive valves market. As per TBRC’s automotive valves market forecast, the automotive valves market size is expected to grow to $35.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4%.
The growing adoption of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is expected to propel the automotive valves market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major automotive valves market manufacturers include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., Schaeffler AG, Eaton Corporation plc., Federal-Mogul Corporation.
Automotive Valves Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Engine Valves, Air-Conditioner Valves, Brake Valves, Thermostat Valves, Fuel System Valves, Solenoid Valves, Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves, Tire Valves, AT Control Valves
2) By Propulsion and Component: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric Vehicle
3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Buses, Truck
4) By Application: Engine System, HVAC System, Brake System, Other Applications
These types of valves refer to the mechanical components manufactured by automotive valve manufacturers that are used in internal combustion engines to allow or restrict the flow of gas or fluid back and forth between the cylinders or combustion compartments while the engine is running. Such a valve works in a similar way that other valves do. The performance of several systems such as engine valves and ignition systems directly depend on these types of valves.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Automotive Valves Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
