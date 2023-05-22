Next-Generation Driving Experience: Exploring the Potential of Automotive Hypervisors

Automotive Hypervisor Market1

Hypervisor is a virtualization process of hardware that is used to build and operate virtual machines.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hypervisor is a virtualization process of hardware that is used to build and operate virtual machines. It consists of a host and a guest machine where different guests can operate using the same host. Automotive hypervisor is an advance embedded technology which is widely used in vehicle infotainment application in the automotive industry. This technology involves visual assistance and virtualization of several hardware devices which can access the operating system via commonly connected devices.

Earlier, numerous vehicle functionalities were performed through multiple hardware systems which increased the ownership cost. Thus, hypervisor uses single embedded platform with high-power processor which solves lot of problems such as operational & security risks and lowers the cost of vehicle. The increasing demand of advanced features in vehicles is further creating more opportunities for the OEMs to expand their presence globally driving the growth of the automotive hypervisor market.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Hypervisor Market by Vehicle Type, Type, Level of Automation and Vehicle Class: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global automotive hypervisor market was valued at $131.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,037.60 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Numerous companies that have been trying to continue production of advanced technologies to be used in vehicles implemented numerous strategies such as agreements, product developments, expansions, and product launches to ensure the market growth.

Interruptions in the automotive industry due to lockdown measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic led to reduced demand for automotive hypervisors. However, the demand would grow steadily during the post-lockdown.

Numerous developments that are carried out by top manufacturers such as IBM, BlackBerry, Green Hills Panasonic Corporation and others toward the introduction of numerous infotainment & telematics features in vehicles has also created a wider space for growth of the automotive hypervisor market. Moreover, with launch of autonomous vehicles, demand for different safety technologies is expected to increase, which is expected to create numerous opportunities for operating companies to develop advanced products that leads to the growth of the market.

The global automotive hypervisor market is segmented into vehicle type, type, level of automation, vehicle class and region. Based on vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Based on type, the automotive hypervisor market has been segmented into Type 1 and Type 2. Based on the level of automation, the market has been segmented into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. Based on the vehicle class, the market has been segmented into mid-priced and luxury. By region, the global market is analyzed across into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key Findings Of The Study

By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is expected to register a significant automotive hypervisor industry growth during the forecast period.

Depending on level of automation, the fully-autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Depending on vehicle class, the luxury segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

The key players operating in the global automotive hypervisor market includes BlackBerry, Green Hills, IBM, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronic Corporation, Sasken, Siemens AG, Visteon and Wind River.

