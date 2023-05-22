Data Center Server Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Data Center Server Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 22, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Data Center Server Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers data center server market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s data center server market forecast, the data center server market size is predicted to reach a value of $69.38 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.9% through the forecast period.

An increase in data traffic is expected to propel the data center server market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major data center server market leaders include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies.

Data Center Server Market Segments

1) By Product: Rack Servers, Blade Servers, Microservers, Tower Servers

2) By Application: Industrial Servers, Commercial Servers

3) By Verticals: BFSI (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance), IT and Telecom, Government, Defence, Other Verticals

This type of data server is a physical room, building, or facility that holds information technology equipment for developing, executing, and providing applications and services, as well as storing and managing data linked to those applications and services. It is used to collect, process, store, and distribute massive amounts of data.

