Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market – Industry Size, Share, And Growth Report For 2023-2032

Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the antimicrobial powder coatings market size is predicted to reach $2.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The growth in the antimicrobial coatings products market is due to rising concern about the prevention of contamination risk in medical equipment. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the antimicrobial powder coatings market include PPG Industries Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, Berger Paints Ltd.

Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Segments

• By Product: Natural, Organic, Inorganic

• By Additive: Silver, Zinc, Copper, Other Additive Type

• By End-Use Industries: Healthcare, Textiles, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Beverages, Building and Construction, Other End-User Industries

• By Geography: The global antimicrobial powder coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Antimicrobial powder coating refers to a process of fusing dry powder to the surface of the metal during the finishing procedure to obtain a hard finish that is more durable than regular paint with the anti-microbial capability to protect against microbes that cause odor, mildew, and spoilage on the product without high toxicity to humans and animals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Trends

4. Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

