Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pneumatic Compression Therapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers pneumatic compression therapy market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s pneumatic compression therapy market forecast, the pneumatic compression therapy market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.01 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6% through the forecast period.

The increasing number of orthopedic patients is expected to boost the pneumatic compression therapy market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest pneumatic compression therapy market share. Major players in the market include Medtronic, Tactile Systems Technology Inc, ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge AB), Mego Afek ltd, Medline Industries Inc, DJO Global Inc., Bio Compression Systems Inc., Talley Group Limited.

Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Pneumatic Compression Sleeves, Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps, Programmable Pneumatic Compression Pumps, Non-Programmable Pneumatic Compression Pumps, Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

2) By Technique: Static Compression Therapy, Dynamic Compression Therapy

3) By Application: Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Nursing Care Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End Users

This type of compression therapy refers to the treatment that involves devices comprised of an inflated arm or leg garment that is filled with compressed air by an electrical pneumatic pump. The therapy employs regulated pressure to promote blood flow in the legs and to the heart.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

