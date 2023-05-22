Digital Farming Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Farming Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers digital farming market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s digital farming market forecast, the digital farming market size is expected to grow to $23.00 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.3%.

The rising demand for food is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major digital farming companies include Trimble Inc., Accenture plc., Deere & Company, IBM Corporation, Monsanto Company, Bayer Cropscience Limited, Syngenta AG, BASF SE.

Digital Farming Market Segments
1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Other Components
2) By Technology: AI or ML or NLP, IoT, Blockchain, Big Data and Analytics
3) By Infrastructure: Sensing and Monitoring, Communication Technology, Cloud and Data Processing, Telematics or Positioning, End-Use Components
4) By Application: Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Monitoring, Livestock Monitoring, Real Time Safety Testing, Soil Monitoring, Precision Farming

This type of farming refers to the consistent use of smart farming and precision farming techniques, internal and external farm networking, and web-based data platforms used in conjunction with big data analysis. This type of farming is often used to integrate financial and field-level records for the whole management of farm activity.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Digital Farming Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC

