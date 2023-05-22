Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Polymer Coated Fabrics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Polymer Coated Fabrics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Polymer Coated Fabrics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive information source covering every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s polymer coated fabrics market forecast, the polymer coated fabrics market size is predicted to reach a value of $26.04 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global polymer-coated fabrics industry is due to rapid urbanisation. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest polymer-coated fabrics market share. Major polymer coated fabrics companies include Takata Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Spradling International Inc., Serge Ferrari Group, Saint-Gobain SA, Sioen Industries NV, Continental AG, Cooley Group Holdings Inc.

Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Segments

● By Product: Vinyl Coated Fabrics, PU Coated Fabrics, PE Coated Fabrics, Other Products

● By Material Type: Knitted, Woven, Non-Woven

● By Application: Transportation, Protective Clothing, Roofing, Awnings and Canopies, Furniture and Seating, Others Applications

● By End Use Industries: Automobile, Aerospace, Marine, Chemical Processing, Military, Other End Use Industries

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polymer-coated fabrics refer to a layer on top of the textile fabric to increase abrasion resistance. It is especially useful for high-friction materials such as personal protective equipment (PPE), power transmission belts, backpacks, footwear, and synthetic leather products.

