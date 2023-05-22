LED Grow Light Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s LED Grow Light Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “LED Grow Light Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s LED grow light market forecast, the LED grow light market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.77 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 25.8 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global LED grow light industry is due to growth of indoor farming. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to hold the largest LED grow light market share. Major LED grow light companies include Illumitex Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, LumiGrow Inc., Heliospectra AB, Bridgelux Inc., General Electric Company, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
LED Grow Light Market Segments
● By Spectrum: Narrow, Broad
● By Wattage: Low Power (<100 W), Medium Power (100–300 W), High Power (>300 W)
● By Installation Type: New Installation, Retrofit
● By Application: Indoor Farming, Commercial Greenhouse, Vertical Farming, Turf And Landscaping, Research, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9297&type=smp
LED grow lights refer to specialized LED lights that facilitate photosynthesis in plants which helps plants to grow without sunlight or in very low sunlight. These lights are used for growing indoor crops.
Read More On The LED Grow Light Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/led-grow-light-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. LED Grow Light Market Drivers And Restraints
5. LED Grow Light Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Light Emitting Diode Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/light-emitting-diode-global-market-report
LED Driver Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/led-driver-global-market-report
Light Fidelity Li-Fi Or Visible Light Communication Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/light-fidelity-li-fi-or-visible-light-communication-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn