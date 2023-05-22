LED Grow Light Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LED Grow Light Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “LED Grow Light Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s LED grow light market forecast, the LED grow light market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.77 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 25.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global LED grow light industry is due to growth of indoor farming. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to hold the largest LED grow light market share. Major LED grow light companies include Illumitex Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, LumiGrow Inc., Heliospectra AB, Bridgelux Inc., General Electric Company, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LED Grow Light Market Segments

● By Spectrum: Narrow, Broad

● By Wattage: Low Power (<100 W), Medium Power (100–300 W), High Power (>300 W)

● By Installation Type: New Installation, Retrofit

● By Application: Indoor Farming, Commercial Greenhouse, Vertical Farming, Turf And Landscaping, Research, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

LED grow lights refer to specialized LED lights that facilitate photosynthesis in plants which helps plants to grow without sunlight or in very low sunlight. These lights are used for growing indoor crops.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. LED Grow Light Market Drivers And Restraints

5. LED Grow Light Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



