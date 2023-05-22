Outdoor Lighting Market Size Expected To Reach $17 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Outdoor Lighting Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Outdoor Lighting Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers outdoor lighting market analysis and every facet of the outdoor lighting market brands. As per TBRC’s outdoor lighting market forecast, the outdoor lighting market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.97 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.4% through the forecast period.
The increasing adoption of energy-efficient lighting systems is driving the market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major outdoor lighting market vendors include Syska LED Lights Company, Hubbell Incorporated, Eaton Corporation Plc, Acuity Brands Inc., Virtual Extension Ltd., Dialght Pic, General Electric Company, Zumtobel Group AG, Osram Licht AG, Signify Holdings bv, Xylem, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd., SMART Global Holdings Inc.
Outdoor Lighting Market Segments
1) By Type: LED Lights, High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps, Fluorescent Lights, Plasma Lamps
2) By Component: Fixture, Control
3) By Application: Street Lighting, Tunnel Lights, Highways, Parking Lots/Decoration, Parks and Stadium, Building Exteriors, Other Applications
4) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online
This type of lighting refers to lighting that is installed on outside premises, such as streets, highways, and alleys. This lighting is used to illuminate dark outdoor areas and enhance outdoor environments' aesthetics.
