Fleri Launches Care Membership Program, Transforming Cross-Border Healthcare for the Diaspora

Fleri has created the first truly transparent, efficient, and affordable way for immigrants who need to provide quality care for dependent families overseas.

With two membership tiers, we are committed to meeting the diverse needs and budgets of individuals and families seeking accessible and high-quality healthcare solutions for their loved ones back home” — Founder and CEO of Fleri, Sam Baddoo

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Fleri, the leading cross-border healthcare marketplace, is thrilled to announce the public launch of its Care Membership Program. This program is designed to provide a seamless and personalized healthcare experience for immigrants in the diaspora, supporting access to quality healthcare for their loved ones overseas.Founder and CEO of Fleri, Sam Baddoo, stated, "With two membership tiers, we are committed to meeting the diverse needs and budgets of individuals and families seeking accessible and high-quality healthcare solutions for their loved ones back home."Fleri's Care Membership Program marks a significant milestone for the company, which has recently been selected to participate in the Village Capital Financial Solutions for Migrants accelerator program. This recognition highlights Fleri's commitment to increasing financial inclusion for migrants and refugees, with a focus on empowering women.In addition, Fleri has been recognized as an honorable mention in the prestigious 2023 Fast Company World Changing Awards. This recognition underscores Fleri's innovative approach and its significant impact on reshaping the cross-border healthcare landscape.The Fleri Care Membership Program offers two tiers: community memberships and premium Memberships. Each tier provides an array of exclusive benefits and services, empowering members to take control of their loved ones' healthcare journey and enjoy peace of mind knowing that their loved ones are well-catered for.Being the entry-level tier, community membership is free. With it, you get access to Fleri's comprehensive network of healthcare providers. You can benefit from dedicated family care managers, monthly beneficiary wellness reports, an initial medical consultation, and limited care coordination services such as appointment scheduling, prescription delivery, and health provider matching.We recognize that many are facing economic challenges. Hence, we designed the Community Membership for individuals in the diaspora who want to explore the Fleri platform and experience the convenience of our family care services without sustained financial commitment. For those seeking enhanced benefits, our Premium Memberships offer an affordable annual subscription of $99. As our premium member, you enjoy an extended range of advantages. These include access to a dedicated family care manager, round-the-clock beneficiary access to a virtual primary care physician (vPCP), priority access to specialists, access to medical records, mental health support, emergency response care, and the ability to add unlimited beneficiaries. You also enjoy expedited specialist referrals, 2nd opinion consultations, and access to Fleri Care Credit, a pre-payment facility that covers the cost of care incurred by loved ones, giving members up to 14 weeks to pay back Fleri.[With 83% of immigrants pointing out healthcare]( https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/10/fleri-inc-startup-that-puts-the-immigrant-wellness-at-the-forefront-joins-the-techstars/ ) as the main reason for sending money back home, Fleri's Care Membership Program aims to revolutionize the diaspora's approach to supporting loved ones back home; starting with Africa.Dr. Koby Appiah - Sakyi, CEO of Ghinger Healthcare in Ghana, a health provider partner to Fleri shared his thoughts on the launch stating “ Care without compassion is meaningless, and that’s one ingredient our African healthcare is missing out on - our work with Fleri aims to shift behavior from reactive, transactional engagement to a thoughtful, preventative, and outcomes-driven approach, particularly when it comes to healthcare financing.Existing Fleri customers will seamlessly transition into the corresponding tier of the enhanced Care Membership Program, unlocking even greater value and convenience. The dedicated Fleri team will ensure a smooth and hassle-free transition, with no interruption to the exceptional care and support members have come to rely on.Fleri's Care Membership Program launches officially on May 23, 2023, with an in-person event in Washington, DC. The company is thrilled to introduce these new membership tiers to the valued diaspora community, empowering them to take control of their loved ones' healthcare journey without jeopardizing their own financial wellness.Stay tuned for further updates and announcements as Fleri continues to innovate and revolutionize the cross-border healthcare landscape. Fleri remains committed to making healthcare accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for all.To request a Fleri Care Membership and experience a new standard of cross-border family care, please visit www.joinfleri.com About Fleri:Fleri is a leading cross-border healthcare marketplace that connects immigrants and members of the diaspora with quality healthcare providers and insurers in their loved ones' home countries. By providing a transparent and user-friendly platform, Fleri empowers individuals and families to access affordable, high-quality

