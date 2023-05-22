Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market Is Projected To Grow At A 13% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Micro Tactical Ground Robot Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Micro Tactical Ground Robot Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the micro tactical ground robot market research. As per TBRC’s micro tactical ground robot market forecast, the micro tactical ground robot market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.37 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.3% through the forecast period.

An increase in defense expenditure is expected to propel the micro tactical ground robot market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest micro tactical ground robot market share. Major players in the market include The Boeing Company, Clearpath Robotics Inc., iRobot Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Perrone Robotics Inc., QinetiQ Group Plc., ReconRobotics Inc., Robo-Team Ltd., Robotnik Automation S.L.L., Thales SA, BAE Systems Plc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Cobham Ltd.

Market Segments

1) By Mode of Operation: Tethered, Tele-operated, Semi-autonomous, Autonomous

2) By Platform: Airborne, Land-Based, Naval

3) By Application: Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, Law enforcement, Explosive ordinance disposal, Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) and hazardous material (HAZMAT), Other Applications

This type of tactical ground robot (MTGR) platform is a unique, lightweight all-terrain tactical robot with outstanding indoor and outdoor agility. It is designed primarily to aid military, law enforcement, and public safety agencies in a wide range of conflict situations.

