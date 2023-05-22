House Dust Mite Allergy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

House Dust Mite Allergy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “House Dust Mite Allergy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s house dust mite allergy market forecast, the house dust mite allergy market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 3.13 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global house dust mite allergy industry is due to prevalence of asthma diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest house dust mite allergy market share. Major house dust mite allergy companies include Allergy Therapeutics Plc., Bayer AG, Catalent Inc., GSK Plc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KGaA, Sanofi S A., Shionogi & Co Ltd.

House Dust Mite Allergy Market Segments

● By Product Type: Tablets, Nasal Drops, Injectable

● By Treatment Type: Medication, Immunotherapy, Nasal Irrigation, Other Types

● By Diagnosis: Skin Prick Test (SPT), Specific Immunoglobulin E (IgE) Blood Test, Other Diagnosis

● By Dosage Forms: Solid, Liquid

● By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

House dust mite allergy refers to an allergic reaction to small insects that frequently reside in household dust. This includes the treatment provided for allergic reactions such as sneezing and allergy-related conditions.

