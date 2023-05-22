Global PTA Balloon Catheter Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

PTA Balloon Catheter Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “PTA Balloon Catheter Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers pta balloon catheter market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s PTA balloon catheter market forecast, the PTA balloon catheter market size is expected to reach $3.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is expected to propel the PTA balloon catheter market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major pta balloon catheter manufacturers include Medtronic plc., Terumo Corporation, Cook Medical Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG.

PTA Balloon Catheter Market Segments

1) By Type: Polyurethane, Nylon

2) By Application: Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

This type of balloon catheter can be described as a medical procedure that is intended to enlarge a narrowed vessel opening using a small, flexible plastic tube, or catheter, with a "balloon" at the end of it. This is used during the minimally invasive catheterization procedure.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. PTA Balloon Catheter Market Characteristics

3. PTA Balloon Catheter Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

