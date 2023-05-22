Outdoor Heating Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends And Research Insights For 2023-2032

Outdoor Heating Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Outdoor Heating Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the outdoor heating market size is predicted to reach $4.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The growth in the outdoor heating industry is due to adoption of electric heaters by consumers. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major outdoor heating companies include Calcana Industries Ltd., Lynx Grills, Tansun, Lava Heat Italia, patioSchwank.

Outdoor Heating Marketplace Segments

• By Types: Portable, Standalone Heaters, Tabletop, Mountable

• By Fuel Type: Electric, Gas or Propane, Wood and Solid Fuel

• By Applications: Restaurant Patios, Rooftop Decks, Transit Shelters, Public Spaces

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial

• By Geography: The global outdoor heating market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A space-heating system also called outdoor heating offers warmth to a specific area, usually a patio, outdoor kitchen, or gathering place. To fit most settings, outdoor heaters can be found in a wide range of sizes, designs, and features. Outdoor heaters are quickly rising in popularity as garden decorations, particularly for keeping everyone warm outside during the chillier winter months.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Outdoor Heating Market Characteristics

3. Outdoor Heating Mat Market Trends

4. Outdoor Heating Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Outdoor Heating Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

