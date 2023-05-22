Electric Vehicle (EV) Sensor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Electric Vehicle (EV) Sensor Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Electric Vehicle (EV) Sensor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers electric vehicle (EV) sensor market analysis and every facet of the electric vehicle (EV) sensor market research. As per TBRC’s electric vehicle (EV) sensor market forecast, the electric vehicle (EV) sensor market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.38 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.5% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest electric vehicle (EV) sensor market share. Major electric vehicle (EV) sensor market leaders include Denso, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, LEM, Kohshin Electric Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Amphenol Advanced Sensors, ams-OSRAM AG, Analog Devices Inc., Melexis.

Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Temperature Sensors, Current Sensors, Position Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Speed Sensors

2) By Propulsion: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

3) By Sales Channel: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket

Electric vehicle (EV) sensors are specific devices used in electric vehicles to optimize performance efficiency and to detect characteristics such as pressure, temperature, and humidity to make vehicles more efficient, and safer.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

