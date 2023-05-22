Non-Therapeutic Biomolecules Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Non-Therapeutic Biomolecules Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Non-Therapeutic Biomolecules Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the non-therapeutic biomolecules market research. As per TBRC’s non-therapeutic biomolecules market forecast, the non-therapeutic biomolecule market is expected to reach $41.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The rapidly increasing number of research and laboratory testing is expected to propel the growth of the non-therapeutic biomolecules market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest biomolecules market share. Major players in the market include Merck Group, Bio-Synthesis Inc., Eurogentec, Aviva Systems Biology, RayBiotech, Biocon Limited, Bio-Techne Corporation, Danaher Corporation.

Non-Therapeutic Biomolecules Market Segmentation

1) By Trad Pharma: Enzymes, Recombinant Proteins, Plasmids, Peptides, Oligonucleotides, Monoclonal Antibodies

2) By End User: Research, Pharma, In vitro diagnostics(IVD)

These types of biomolecules refers to the organic compounds created by cells and living things. These compounds come in a wide range of shapes and sizes and carry out a wide variety of tasks in body functioning.

