Explosive Growth of BIM in Construction Market to Expand at 15.0% Forecast to 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BIM in Construction Market has witnessed a remarkable transformation in recent years, driven by the rapid adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM). BIM, a digital representation of a building's physical and functional characteristics, has emerged as a game-changer, revolutionizing the way construction projects are planned, designed, and executed.

The global BIM in construction market size is expected to reach $7,536.0 million in 2027, from $2,514.5 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players in the global BIM in Construction Market include:

Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group, Bentley Systems, Hexagon AB, NEMETSCHEK, Oracle Corporation, Procore Technologies, Inc., Trimble, Inc., Vectorworks, Inc., and Vizerra SA.

The one of the key benefits of BIM in construction is its ability to foster enhanced collaboration and communication among project stakeholders. Traditionally, construction projects involved numerous teams working in silos, resulting in miscommunication, delays, and cost overruns.

BIM eliminates these inefficiencies by providing a centralized platform where architects, engineers, contractors, and other stakeholders can collaborate seamlessly, exchanging real-time information and making informed decisions. The shared digital model allows for improved coordination, reducing conflicts, and streamlining the construction process.

BIM's digital modeling capabilities have revolutionized project planning and design in the construction industry. Architects and designers can create detailed 3D models of the building, integrating various elements such as structural, mechanical, and electrical systems.

BIM's impact on cost and time savings cannot be overstated. By enabling accurate quantity take-offs, clash detection, and construction sequencing, BIM significantly reduces the occurrence of errors and rework, leading to cost savings throughout the project lifecycle.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global BIM in Construction market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global BIM in Construction market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

