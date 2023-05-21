PM leaves for ‘Forum for India- Pacific Islands Cooperation.’

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare leaves today (Sunday 21st May) to attend the third Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation, (FIPIC III Summit).

The FIPIC is a multinational grouping developed in 2014 for cooperation between India and 14 Pacific Islands nations namely Solomon Islands, Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Samoa, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

The One day meeting will eventuate tomorrow, Monday 22nd May in neighbouring Papua New Guinea to be co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and PNG Prime Minister, Hon. James Marape.

Upon arrival at Port Moresby, PM Sogavare had a Bilateral Meeting with his PNG counterpart, Prime Minister James Marape at Hilton Hotel late Monday evening.

Solomon Islands interest in the FIPIC III is in a number of key national and regional partnerships and strategic priorities especially India’s bilateral support to Solomon Islands National University, the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology, agricultural cooperation and empower local farmers with rural, affordable, tested technology.

In the Health sector Solomon Islands hopes to conclude a cooperation that will facilitate linkage with Indian Health facilities, pharmaceutical supplies that will economically boost the country’s Health system.

Other areas include the PG2023, community development initiatives, climate change and effects of rising sea levels, and culture among others.

Prime Minister Sogavare is also invited to attend the US-Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting tomorrow.

The outcomes of the meetings will later be made known to the people of Solomon Islands.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Madam Sogavare and a high level government delegation.

Prime Minister Sogavare and his delegation returns to the country on Tuesday 23rd May, 2023.

-PM Press Sec