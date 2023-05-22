LikeRE, A Leading EdTech And Social Network For Real Estate Professionals, Announced Milford Adams as New Board Director
Milford leads by example, as he pioneered Black leadership opportunities by becoming the first Black President for the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.
LikeRE’s Professional Development and Social Network platform is perfect for any real estate professional to get the education, coaching and information that they need to excel their communities.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, USA, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LikeRE, Inc. (“LikeRE”) a leading EdTech and Social Networking platform for real estate professionals, announced Milford Adams as new a member of the Board of Directors.
— Milford Adams
“Milford will be an invaluable addition to LikeRE's Board of Directors. His insight and experience as a Managing Broker, Realtor Board President, New Home Developer, and Real Estate Investor, all lend to Milford’s intangibles as a Board Director for LikeRE ,” said Beau LaPoint, LikeRE CEO.
“I definitely share the vision that LikeRE has in bringing more help to communities that need real estate professionals through education, awareness and representation. I’ve worked hard to help champion efforts like Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in real estate, and I believe educated, informed real estate professionals are a great start,” says Milford Adams. “LikeRE’s Professional Development and Social Network platform is perfect for any real estate professional to get the education, coaching and information that they need to excel their communities. As a Director, I’m excited to bring my experiences, relationships and leadership to LikeRE, and am excited for us to make a difference in people’s lives,” added Mr. Adams.
Milford Adams leads by example, as he pioneered Black leadership opportunities by becoming the first Black President for the Denver Metro Association of Realtors - a 9,000-member organization. He’s also a Member of the National Association of Realtors Fair Housing Committee, and currently serves on the Colorado HUD Housing Cabin Committee for a legislator. Additionally, Milford helped build a bi-partisan group of federal legislators to help create the American Dream Down-Payment Act.
Through the LikeRE.com platform, real estate professionals and companies are empowered with unmatched technology to serve their clients while growing their own business expertise.
About LikeRE, Inc.
More than 100 real estate professionals came together as co-founders and creators of the LikeRE real estate social network and professional development platform. LikeRE.com promotes greater industry education, increased marketing efficiency, decrease in transactional mistakes, and provides real estate professionals with the ability to save time and grow their expertise in the residential real estate sector.
Beau LaPoint
LikeRE, Inc.
+1 877-700-7107
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other