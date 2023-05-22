Submit Release
News Search

There were 194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,677 in the last 365 days.

LikeRE, A Leading EdTech And Social Network For Real Estate Professionals, Announced Milford Adams as New Board Director

Mr. Milford Adams

Milford Adams

Milford leads by example, as he pioneered Black leadership opportunities by becoming the first Black President for the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

LikeRE’s Professional Development and Social Network platform is perfect for any real estate professional to get the education, coaching and information that they need to excel their communities.”
— Milford Adams
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, USA, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LikeRE, Inc. (“LikeRE”) a leading EdTech and Social Networking platform for real estate professionals, announced Milford Adams as new a member of the Board of Directors.

“Milford will be an invaluable addition to LikeRE's Board of Directors. His insight and experience as a Managing Broker, Realtor Board President, New Home Developer, and Real Estate Investor, all lend to Milford’s intangibles as a Board Director for LikeRE ,” said Beau LaPoint, LikeRE CEO.

“I definitely share the vision that LikeRE has in bringing more help to communities that need real estate professionals through education, awareness and representation. I’ve worked hard to help champion efforts like Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in real estate, and I believe educated, informed real estate professionals are a great start,” says Milford Adams. “LikeRE’s Professional Development and Social Network platform is perfect for any real estate professional to get the education, coaching and information that they need to excel their communities. As a Director, I’m excited to bring my experiences, relationships and leadership to LikeRE, and am excited for us to make a difference in people’s lives,” added Mr. Adams.

Milford Adams leads by example, as he pioneered Black leadership opportunities by becoming the first Black President for the Denver Metro Association of Realtors - a 9,000-member organization. He’s also a Member of the National Association of Realtors Fair Housing Committee, and currently serves on the Colorado HUD Housing Cabin Committee for a legislator. Additionally, Milford helped build a bi-partisan group of federal legislators to help create the American Dream Down-Payment Act.

Through the LikeRE.com platform, real estate professionals and companies are empowered with unmatched technology to serve their clients while growing their own business expertise.

About LikeRE, Inc.

More than 100 real estate professionals came together as co-founders and creators of the LikeRE real estate social network and professional development platform. LikeRE.com promotes greater industry education, increased marketing efficiency, decrease in transactional mistakes, and provides real estate professionals with the ability to save time and grow their expertise in the residential real estate sector.

Beau LaPoint
LikeRE, Inc.
+1 877-700-7107
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

LikeRE, A Leading EdTech And Social Network For Real Estate Professionals, Announced Milford Adams as New Board Director

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more