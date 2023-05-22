Philly Digital Content Developers SBX Productions Teams up with the Pyramid Club to Bring Podcasting & More to Members
SBX Productions, the leading digital content developers in the Greater Philadelphia region, announced their partnership with the Pyramid Club that will bring expert digital content creation services, such as podcasting, content creation, and video services to members .
We are very excited to partner with SBX Productions and offer this trailblazing approach to what we all want to achieve together in the content space, bridging the gap for our members.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SBX Productions, the leading digital content developers in the Greater Philadelphia region, today announced their partnership with the Pyramid Club that will bring expert digital content creation services, such as podcasting, YouTube channel creation, and video services for TikTok and Instagram to members of Philadelphia’s premier business club.
— Caleb Gibson, Club Director at the Pyramid Club
Through the partnership with SBX Productions, Pyramid Club members will have exclusive access to state-of-the-art content studios at the club that they can use and make part of their work routines.
"We are very excited to partner with SBX Productions and offer this trailblazing approach to what we all want to achieve together in the content space, bridging the gap for our members with the broader Philadelphia community," said Caleb Gibson, Club Director at the Pyramid Club. "This partnership will not only provide our members with the tools, support, and resources they need to create impactful content for member social platforms, but it will also allow us to create exciting events and opportunities."
Located on the 52nd floor of the Mellon Bank Center in Center City Philadelphia, the Pyramid Club was founded in 1993 as a place where diverse community and business leaders could come to connect, collaborate and unwind. In its 30th Anniversary year, the Pyramid Club continues to offer members a stylish home for Philadelphia's business community, fostering creativity and collaboration in an energetic and engaging environment with sweeping views of city icons and two rivers.
The partnership between the Pyramid Club and SBX Productions also includes the creation of “Content Club,” a monthly gathering that offers members the opportunity to connect with other creatives and businesses in Philadelphia and the region.
“The goal of Content Club is to enable valuable connections and create a lot of sponsorships and partnerships in the same night,” Gibson noted. “As envisioned by SBX Productions, Content Club will provide a platform for members to learn from expert speakers, attend workshops, and receive invaluable industry knowledge from the program's weekly podcast, produced here at the Pyramid Club.”
The first meeting of the Content Club will take place on Tuesday, May 23rd at 7 p.m. at the Pyramid Club and is free to join – additional information is available at https://sbxproductions.co/content-club/.
"Our all-inclusive Content Club program is like having a 20-year professional podcasting team at your side, ready to make whatever you want come to life," said John Barchard, CEO of SBX Productions. "We're thrilled to partner with the Pyramid Club and add to the amazing environment that they have created over the last 30 years.”
Barchard, a former Sports Radio 94 WIP host, joined with fellow former host Vince Quinn and engineer Taylor Kredatus in 2020 to launch SBX Productions as one of the first content creation studios focused on creating podcasts for businesses in the Philadelphia region.
The Pyramid Club is also partnering with SBX Productions to create their own original content, which will be announced in June.
"Our hope is that the Content Club will drive business and help members make deals every month," said Quinn, Creative Director at SBX Productions. "We believe that forming partnerships is key to successful content creation and business, and we're excited to be partnering with the Pyramid Club to bring this opportunity to their members."
SBX Productions has been the creative force behind such popular podcasts as “Bell & The Birdmen,” focused on the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as creative content for businesses and brand properties as diverse as Liquid Death Mountain Water, AWSM Sauce, Reading Soda Works, Cesium, Local Wisdom, and author/psychologist, Dr. Jaime Zuckerman.
“I couldn't be more excited to bring podcasting to the Pyramid Club and see how it transforms our community," said Kristin Ricchiuti, Director of Member Experience at the Pyramid Club. "We've been asked about podcasting services since I started, and it's fantastic to finally be able to offer such an invaluable resource to our members. We're eager to see what kind of amazing content they create with SBX Productions."
Additional information about SBX Productions is available at https://www.SBXProductions.co.
Additional information about the Pyramid Club is available at https://www.invitedclubs.com/clubs/pyramid-club.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+1 (215) 266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram