In "God And Jesus," The Author Explains Why Jesus Is Not God
It's time to rediscover the true nature of God and Jesus. Look no further than the new book "God And Jesus: The Identity Crisis!"
The Orthodox Church did not just corrupt the identity of God and Jesus. The very nature of salvation has been lied about. ”MAPLE GROVE, MN, USA, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the new book "God And Jesus: The Identity Crisis," author Edward G. Palmer debunks the myth that Jesus is God and explains who he is. Actual Scriptures, not taught and hidden from believers, eliminate the confusion surrounding the identity of God and Jesus for those ready to break free from the chains of Orthodox Christian theology. It's time to rediscover the true nature of God and Jesus. Look no further than the new book "God And Jesus: The Identity Crisis!"
— Author
In this eye-opening book, author Edward G. Palmer boldly challenges the traditional belief that Jesus is God, citing evidence from scripture that contradicts this Orthodox Church doctrine. Jesus claimed to be a man in John 8:40 and to have a God in John 20:17. Jesus also taught that his God was our God, and we are to worship only his God, the Father. How can that be true if Jesus is God? There is an identity crisis, and Christians have been misled for centuries by theologians teaching against what Jesus taught. There are implications for our relationship with God and our prospect of eternal life in heaven, according to Jesus in Revelation.
Through careful analysis of biblical passages and a review of the original Hebrew and Greek texts, the author presents a powerful argument for re-evaluating our understanding of the nature and identities of God and Jesus. With insightful commentary and thought-provoking insights, "God And Jesus: The Identity Crisis!" is an indispensable guide for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of their faith.
To discover the truth about God and Jesus, Christians need to reclaim their First Love, which many have lost, according to Jesus in Revelation 2:4. The Orthodox Church did not just corrupt the identity of God and Jesus. The very nature of salvation has been lied about. In what will become a must-have reference book for all religions, author Edward G. Palmer discloses the true nature of Jesus, who God is, and what God's salvation means for all faiths.
While the author's interpretation may be controversial, the book is essential to the ongoing conversation about religion and spirituality. It invites readers to explore their beliefs about God and Jesus by engaging with actual Scriptures and the complexities of faith thoughtfully and open-mindedly. Ultimately, "God And Jesus: The Identity Crisis!" is a powerful exploration of the mysteries of God and an essential resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the true identities of God and Jesus. It is especially true for those seeking to understand the God Jesus knew.
The new "God And Jesus" book has five different versions. An ePub, Kindle, PDF, and two print editions are available. Details can be found online at the book website of www.godand-jesus.org. The ePub edition is on Smashwords.com. PDF versions are accessible on the website. Kindle and print editions are available on Amazon.com—direct all inquiries to the author, who is available via Skype, Zoom, or phone.
Edward G. Palmer
JVED Publishing
+1 763-370-8227
email us here