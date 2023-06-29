Renowned Agriculture and Environmental Lawyer, Gary Baise, Announces Return to His Own Firm
Defending Agriculture and Environment Clients
After spending so many years at a larger firm, I felt that I could better serve my clients by focusing on their needs, rather than being beholden to the traditional law firm model.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Baise, a respected agricultural, and environmental lawyer, has announced his return to his own private practice after spending several decades at larger firms. Baise is excited to re-enter the legal world as an independent attorney with Baise & Miller P.C., a firm he founded back in 1996.
— Gary Baise
The move away from the law firms Baise served previously frees him from the constraints of the traditional law firm model and allows him to provide his clients with unparalleled service and dedication.
Baise has always had a passion for helping clients navigate complex legal issues related to agriculture and the environment. With decades of experience in Clean Air Act (CAA), Clean Water Act (CWA), Resource Conservation Recovery Act (RCRA), National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and Wetlands cases for agriculture, he has earned a reputation as one of the most knowledgeable and effective lawyers in these fields. His expertise in agriculture and environmental law is unmatched, and he has successfully represented clients in a variety of legal matters, from regulatory compliance to complex litigation. He is a trial layer and takes environmental organizations to trial if the evidence indicates they are trying to expand the true meaning of the Act.
Baise’s decision to leave the large law firm environment was motivated by a desire to focus more closely on his clients’ needs. He recognized that many clients felt lost in the bureaucracy of larger firms, and he wanted to be able to provide a more personalized, hands-on approach to legal representation. As an independent attorney, Baise will be able to offer a higher level of service to his clients, and he is eager to help them achieve their goals and protect their interests.
“I am thrilled to be returning to private practice,” said Baise. “After spending so many years at a larger firm, I felt that I could better serve my clients by focusing on their needs, rather than being beholden to the traditional law firm model. I am excited to be able to offer a more personal, dedicated approach to legal representation, and I look forward to helping my clients achieve their goals.”
Baise has defended industry clients, including farm producers, in several of the leading wetlands enforcement cases under the Clean Water Act in federal courts. He has served as lead trial counsel for port authorities, housing and commercial developers, municipalities, farm and construction equipment manufacturers, and chemical industries in federal and state courts in cases involving government enforcement activities and citizen lawsuits.
Mr. Baise was the first chief of staff to the first U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator and subsequently became director of the EPA's Office of Legislation. He also served as executive assistant to the acting director of the FBI, associate deputy attorney general and acting deputy attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice.
Baise also writes a regular column for Farm Progress – Defending Agriculture - https://www.farmprogress.com/series/defending-agriculture
Baise’s return to private practice marks a significant moment in the legal world, as he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table. Clients can expect to receive unparalleled service and dedication from one of the most respected agriculture and environmental lawyers in the field. He may be reached at 202-320-6336 and vthedgerow@aol.com.
###
For more information or to schedule an interview with Gary Baise, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or daniel.rene@kglobal.com
Dan Rene
kglobal
+1 202-329-8357
email us here