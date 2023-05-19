Chief of Navy Reserve Announces the 2022 Navy Reserve Sailor of the Year

McClintock, from San Diego, is assigned to Navy Reserve, Commander, Tenth Fleet, NIOCHI NIC (Commander, Naval Information Forces Reserve) was selected from five finalists as the fiscal year 2022’s top Reserve enlisted Sailor during a ceremony inside the National Museum of the United States Navy located at the Navy Yard, Washington, DC., which was also livestreamed.



As a result of his selection, McClintock will be recommended to the Chief of Naval Personnel for meritorious advancement to the rank of chief petty officer per OPNAVINST 1700.10P, Navy Sailor of the Year Program.



The announcement was the culmination of the 2022 RSOY week held in Washington, D.C., from May 15 to 19, 2023.



The additional 2022 Navy Reserve Sailor of the Year finalists were:

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class (EXW) Scott Graham, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eight, from Seekonk, Mass;

Religious Specialist 1st Class (SCW) Michael Pornovets, Commander, Naval Surface Force, from Biloxi, Miss;

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jose Rivera, Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center, from West Palm Beach, Fla;

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (FMF) Daniel Vetan, 4th Medical Battalion, from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.



Ceremony hosts Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force and Navy Reserve Force Master Chief Tracy L. Hunt (SW/EXW/AW) were joined by mistress of ceremony and 2021 RSOY, Chief Yeoman Jasmyn Phinizy and Chief Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) Kody Sims, 2020 RSOY. During his remarks, Mustin recognized Phinizy and Sims for their accomplishment and example of leadership and thanked staff and partners of the event.



Leading up to the ceremony, a team of senior enlisted leaders chaired by Hunt conducted a rigorous selection process and ultimately made the recommendation for the finalist to Mustin.



According to Hunt, the choice was no easy task and a precursor to additional leadership responsibilities for the finalists.



“There was zero, zero daylight between these Shipmates. It was a very tough decision and each one of them is anchor-ready and will be a welcome addition to the Chief Petty Officers Mess,” said Hunt. “They are ready to lead from the front, ready to provide the guidance and leadership our Sailors need to face the challenges ahead. Each one of them should be proud of their service to our nation and dedication to our Navy. Each one should be proud of what you have accomplished and what you represent. You represent the thousands of Sailors who are standing the watch right now protecting our country, you represent the civilian employers, your communities, your commands and your families.”



Hunt also recognized the first TAR Sailor selected Shore Sailor of the Year, Yeoman 1st Class(ESW/ND) Camron Phillips, who was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by Vice Adm. Mustin during the event.



Following his remarks, Hunt introduced Mustin, who started by recognizing the members of the selection board.



“Through their due diligence they pared down this amazing group of candidates from 12,000 Sailors to five…to determine with a high degree of confidence using quantitative, objective, defensible, analytical, rigor to ensure that we have selected the absolute best of the very best. So now onto our spectacular finalists. This is certainly a momentous day for the five of you. A proud day certainly. You have worked hard. You have overcome many obstacles. Your careers to-date are all eye-watering exemplary. The fact that you are here today to celebrate this moment is a notable achievement in-itself and regardless of the results we are going to announce in a moment, you’re all winners,” said Mustin.



“We have over 12,000 First Class Petty Officers in the Navy Reserve force. A very rigorous process that I just mentioned narrowed that field down to five and today, ultimately, to one. And although there’s going to be a single selection announced this morning, all of you have distinguished yourselves from thousands of other Reserve Sailors, each of whom are doing great work…in every theater around the globe...24/7…365 days a year. Your achievements exemplify the best our Reserve force has to offer…and exactly what our fleet commanders demand from us: talented, capable, dedicated, warfighting-ready Sailors with a clear-eyed resolve to compete, deter, and win today. Regardless of today’s results, all of our finalists are going to go on to continue and do great things for our Force and for our Navy. I take great comfort in knowing that these aggressive Sailors are going to be part of the leadership of the Navy Reserve in the critical decade that lies ahead. Whether they’re wearing khakis immediately next year or the year after, they are going to continue to thrive, they are going to dedicate and contribute to the urgent generational transformation that’s driving the Force right now. I take great pride personally in serving alongside every one of you,” said Mustin.



After the announcement, McClintock talked about his gratitude to family, God and “congratulate this extraordinarily talented group of finalists. It’s my pleasure to meet you…and to my backbone, my fiancée who I have the pleasure of marrying this Sunday. I can’t wait to get back home to share this with you.”



And he recognized the impact of others helping him be successful. “I am only a man who is a reflection of all these people. I couldn’t have done this without any of you as each of you have instilled tools in me that allow me to seemingly make the impossible, possible,” said McClintock.



Late Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Jack Whittet initiated the Sailor of the Year program in 1972 to recognize outstanding Atlantic and Pacific Fleet Sailors. The program was later expanded to honor the top Shore and Reserve Force Sailors of the Year.